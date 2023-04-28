fbpx Chargers pick TCU receiver Johnston in 1st round of NFL draft
Home / Sports / Chargers pick TCU receiver Johnston in 1st round of NFL draft

Chargers pick TCU receiver Johnston in 1st round of NFL draft

Sports Apr 28, 2023
The LA Chargers logo. | Image courtesy of the Los Angeles Chargers/Wikimedia Commons (CC0)
by
The Los Angeles Chargers selected wide receiver Quentin Johnston from Texas Christian University with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Chargers were in need of a wide receiver to add to their already potent passing attack and the slow development of the market in the first round worked out in their favor. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the first wide receiver off the board, was picked by Seattle just before the Chargers’ turn, but Johnston was still available.

Johnston may not be a perfect prospect, but he is highly projectable at 6-foot-3 and showed athletic dominance against Big 12 competition at TCU. His route-running has been questioned and there are doubts about whether his performance in college will translate to the NFL, but the Chargers were willing to take a chance on him to strengthen their roster.

“He’s big, strong and fast. That’s a good way to start it off as a player,” Chargers GM Tom Telesco told the team’s website. “Great work ethic that we love. We know all of these players that are drafted, they’re all talented, but once they get in this league, it takes a lot of work to get to where you want to go and keep improving.”

Johnston will likely line up opposite Mike Williams with Keenan Allen in the slot, making for a formidable receiving corps that should give opposing defenses plenty to worry about. While Johnston may initially be fourth in the pecking order for targets, there are durability concerns with the other Charger receivers, giving him ample opportunity to make an impact as a rookie.

For fantasy football enthusiasts, Johnston’s selection by the Chargers could prove to be a coup. His potential role in an explosive passing attack in Los Angeles could make him a fantasy-relevant player from the outset.

The Chargers’ selection of Johnston is just the latest move in their ongoing efforts to build a championship-caliber team. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering his third season and a defense that includes standouts like Joey Bosa and Derwin James, the Chargers have all the makings of a team on the rise.

