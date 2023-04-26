LA councilwoman proposes parking ban of oversized vehicles

A resolution to ban oversized vehicles from being parked along various streets in Westchester and Mar Vista from 2-6 a.m. was introduced Tuesday by Councilwoman Traci Park.
This is the second resolution Park has introduced seeking to prohibit vehicles that are in excess of 22 feet in length or 7 feet in height from parking overnight in the 11th District, which she represents. The council approved a similar motion for several streets in Venice April 14.
Park said in an interview with City News Service that the resolutions were prompted after constituents expressed their frustration and petitioned to prohibit large vehicles from parking in their neighborhoods. She called the resolution a “small step” to address a situation that has caused concern among her constituents.
Under the resolution, the City Council would direct the city’s Department of Transportation to post signs giving notice of “tow away, no parking” restrictions for oversized vehicles.
The Department of Transportation would enforce the restriction on both sides of portions of these six streets:
— Pearl Street between Centinela Avenue and Bundy Drive;
— Wade Street between Palms Boulevard and the end of Wade Street;
— Osage Avenue between Manchester Avenue and 83rd Street;
— Victoria Avenue between Grand View Boulevard and Mountain View Avenue;
— 88th Street between Emerson Avenue and Liberator Avenue; and
— Penmar Avenue between Venice Boulevard and Rose Avenue.
The resolution will come before full City Council at a future date for consideration.