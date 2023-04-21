fbpx Man fatally stabbed in South El Monte; person detained
Home / News / Crime / Man fatally stabbed in South El Monte; person detained

Man fatally stabbed in South El Monte; person detained

Crime Apr 21, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

A man was fatally stabbed Friday in South El Monte, allegedly in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle, and authorities detained a resident who had confronted the suspect and his accomplices.

Deputies were called at 2:51 a.m. to the 1100 block of Thienes Avenue, where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The stabbed man, about 45 to 50 years old, died at the scene. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

“Investigators learned that the decedent along with possibly two other suspects were attempting to steal vehicle parts from a vehicle parked in the driveway of the location,” a sheriff’s statement said.

The suspects were attempting to steal a catalytic converter, a sheriff’s lieutenant told reporters at the scene.

“During the incident, a resident from the home exited the front door and was confronted by the suspects when the stabbing took place,” the statement said. “That individual is currently being detained for further questioning. The remaining suspects were last seen entering a small compact vehicle and driving east on Thienes Avenue and out of view.”

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Information can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.


