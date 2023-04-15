LA County gasoline prices increase for 12th consecutive day

| Photo by AZ-BLT/Envato Elements

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 12th consecutive day Saturday, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $4.95.

The average gasoline price has risen 8.3 cents over the past 12 days, including three-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.1 cents more than one week ago and 2.7 cents more than one month ago, but 85.9 cents less than one year ago. The average price has dropped $1.544 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price fell one-tenth of a cent to $4.928. It is 1.8 cents more than one week ago and 4.6 cents more than one month ago, but 83.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.531 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80-a-barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump and as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

The national average price rose for the 18th consecutive day, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.668. It has risen 23.3 cents over the past 18 days, including 1.7 cents Friday.

The national average price is 7.3 cents more than one week ago and 20.2 cents higher than one month ago, but 40.5 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.348 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.