Home / News / Environment / City breaks ground on Ballona Creek Safe Clean Water project

City breaks ground on Ballona Creek Safe Clean Water project

Environment Apr 14, 2023
Ballona Creek near the mouth of the Los Angeles River, as viewed from the Pacific Avenue Bridge. | Photo courtesy of Jengod/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Los Angeles city officials broke ground Thursday on a Safe Clean Water project on the Ballona Creek Watershed, designed to address pollution with a specific focus on bacteria water quality objectives.

The Ballona Creek Total Maximum Daily Load project is the first regional project funded by the Los Angeles County Safe Clean Water Program to begin construction in the city of Los Angeles. This watershed-wide, multibenefit project consists of the construction of two low-flow treatment facilities — one in the Sepulveda Channel, in Council District 11, and the other in Culver City.

“This Safe Clean Water project is an investment in the future for all Angelenos including those who live on the Westside,” said Councilwoman Traci Park. “I commend the work Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment and the other city departments have done to make critical projects like this a priority.”

City officials alongside LASAN, the Bureau of Engineering and the Bureau of Contract Administration, announced these facilities will treat and release dry-weather flow locally, in addition in conveying water to the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant for treatment and reuse/recycling.

“Improving the quality of the Ballona Creek Watershed by removing pollutants will protect both public health and local ecosystem,” said Barbara Romero, LASAN director and general manager. “The construction of these two low-flow treatment facilities bring us closer to the ambitious water quality goals set forth by the city.”

Some of the specific benefits of the project include water quality improvement, improved downstream wetlands and enhanced conditions in the Ballona Creek ecosystem, as well as community investment opportunities including job creation and environmental education.

The Ballona Creek Watershed encompasses approximately 128 square miles and drains into Santa Monica Bay. Construction is anticipated to last until spring 2025.

