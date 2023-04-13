Riverside council OKs effort to develop Korean-American center 

Riverside officials and members of the Dosan Ahn Chang Ho Memorial Foundation of the Americas gather on the steps of City Hall. | Photo courtesy of the city of Riverside

The Riverside City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement between the city and the Dosan Ahn Chang Ho Memorial Foundation of the Americas to explore the development of a Korean-American cultural center.

The cultural center would focus on the accomplishments of Dosan Ahn Chang Ho, founder of the Pachappa Camp which was home to 300 Koreans working in the Riverside citrus industry in 1905, according to an announcement from the city. Dosan went on to become a leader in the Korean independence movement that sought liberation from Japanese occupation, and he is regarded as the father of democracy in Korea where he is revered.

As a patriot and civil rights leader, Dosan called for freedom and democratic principles in his role of labor minister for the Korean Provisional Government in exile. A statue honoring him was installed in 2001 on Riverside’s Main Street Mall at University Avenue.

“Dosan Ahn Chang Ho exemplifies the values that we treasure as Americans, and this center would help current and future generations understand how his time in our city changed the course of history,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson, whose office has been working on the cultural center agreement for several months, said in a statement. “As the daughter of a Korean War veteran who fought for democracy, I am especially proud that our city is affiliating with a center that will celebrate all people who hold dear these ideals.”

Members of the Dosan Ahn Chang Ho Memorial Foundation of the Americas have been conducting lobbying efforts advocating for the proposed cultural center as well as fundraising in both California and South Korea, according to the city. The foundation seeks to lease land located in the Citrus State Historic Park to build the cultural center.

Lock Dawson singled out Councilwoman Gaby Plascencia, who represents the ward that contains the citrus park, for her leadership and support for the cultural center.

“The Citrus Park honors the contributions of many generations who helped create and grow this vital industry that played such a major role in Riverside’s growth and prosperity,” Plascencia said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the results of what I am sure will be a fruitful dialogue.”

Lock Dawson will lead a trade delegation later this month to Gangnam, South Korea — a sister city of Riverside that prominently features a Dosan Park and memorial statue, officials said. The trade delegation will meet with leaders in clean technology and green energy and other potential economic partners, and the new agreement between Riverside and the foundation will be part of discussions during that mission.

“Riverside embraces diversity and has great reverence for its past, especially our citrus heritage,” Mayor Pro Tem Clarissa Cervantes said in a statement. “Dosan’s time in the Eastside is an inspiration and testament to the legacy of a civil rights leader who rose from our neighborhood. It is very encouraging to see this effort to embrace our history and uplift his legacy.”