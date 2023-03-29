fbpx LA County gasoline price rises again after streak of declines
LA County gasoline price rises again after streak of declines

Business Mar 29, 2023
A gasoline truck replenishes a gas station's underground tanks. | Photo courtesy of Rennett Stowe/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Wednesday for the third time in five days following a 16-day streak of decreases totaling 11.2 cents, increasing 1 cent to $4.864.

The average price is three-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 2.1 cents higher than one month ago but $1.205 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.63 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose for the fourth time in five days following a 16-day streak of decreases totaling 13.3 cents, increasing 1 cent to $4.821. It is 1.4 cents more than one week and 1.8 cents higher than one month ago but $1.208 less than one year ago.

The Orange County average gasoline price has dropped $1.638 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The prices are steady due to oil prices remaining lower and an increase in production by local refineries, Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

The national average gasoline price rose 2.6 cents to $3.461, one day after dropping four-tenths of a cent. It is 2.5 cents more than one week ago and 10.4 cents higher than one month ago but 78.3 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has decreased $1.555 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Skip to content