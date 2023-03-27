1 person dies in fire at El Monte apartment building

One person was found dead Monday morning inside an El Monte apartment building that caught fire.
The fire was reported at 3:05 a.m. in the 11400 block of Magnolia Street at Musgrove Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.
Two units of the four-unit building were on fire, Stafford told City News Service.
Firefighters had the flames out at 3:46 a.m., he said.
A news videographer said El Monte police officers and firefighters evacuated the apartment units.