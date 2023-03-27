fbpx 1 person dies in fire at El Monte apartment building
1 person dies in fire at El Monte apartment building

1 person dies in fire at El Monte apartment building

Fire Mar 27, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Ken Kistler/Wikimedia Commons (CC0 1.0)
by
One person was found dead Monday morning inside an El Monte apartment building that caught fire.

The fire was reported at 3:05 a.m. in the 11400 block of Magnolia Street at Musgrove Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.

Two units of the four-unit building were on fire, Stafford told City News Service.

Firefighters had the flames out at 3:46 a.m., he said.

A news videographer said El Monte police officers and firefighters evacuated the apartment units.

