Metro to host telephone town hall Tuesday for 2024 budget process

| Photo by Steve Hymon/Metro via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will host a public, interactive telephone town hall Tuesday to gather feedback about the agency’s fiscal year 2024 budget process.

The telephone town hall is slated for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Participants can share their comments and concerns on Metro initiatives, including alternative ways to ensure public safety, enhanced cleaning and the improvement of customers’ experience using transit services.

“Public participation and input are important so that the budget under development reflects the needs and priorities of the public,” according to a statement from Metro. “Metro encourages all Angelenos to participate and offer their input on the kinds of work and projects that should be prioritized in the FY2024 budget.”

Metro will randomly contact about 100,000 residents from various ethnic and economic backgrounds from across Los Angeles County through an automated system. Residents can also preregister to participate at https://bit.ly/40GPBMf.

When residents answer their phones, they will be automatically connected to Metro’s English-language meeting with the option for Spanish-language participants to select Spanish.

Participants can provide input and ask questions in their preferred language.

The Metro budget identifies the priorities, programs and initiatives that the agency will be pursuing in the year ahead. It begins with Metro’s Office of Management and Budget forecasting the resources available for the upcoming year, followed by an extensive schedule of outreach activities planned with stakeholder groups, customers and the general public.

The FY2024 budget process will wrap up with a required public hearing in mid-May, followed by adoption of the budget a week later at the Metro Board of Directors’ May meeting.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3JR01Cb.