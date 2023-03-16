LAPD officer and wife, parents of 2 sons, both being treated for cancer

The Tomelloso family. | Photo courtesy of Jeanna Quinones/GoFundMe

The Los Angeles County Medical Association Thursday will donate $10,000 to help Los Angeles Police Department Officer Michael Tomelloso and his wife Laura, who are both being treated following Stage 4 cancer diagnoses.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Los Angeles Police Academy in Elysian Park.

The LAPD has established a trust fund to help the family with its medical expenses, and those interested in donating can follow the link lapfcu.org/a-part-of-your-community/#panel-2.

The couple has two sons, Mike Jr., 14, and Matthew, 11, according to a gofundme page established for the family. More than $38,000 had been received as of Thursday by the account at www.gofundme.com/f/lapd-motor-officer-michael-tomelloso.

“Due to his illness, Mike has been off work and is now on the state income rate, which is just a portion of his typical salary,” a statement on the gofundme page said.

“With neither Mike nor Laura working, they are depleting their savings to maintain health insurance and pay bills. They will each be undergoing treatments and hospitalizations for the next several months and will be working toward recovery through much of 2023. First and foremost, the family is asking for prayer as they continue this difficult journey and for the many decisions that need to be made going forward,” the statement said.

Tomelloso’s colleagues at the LAPD Central Traffic Division told KTLA5 that the motorcycle officer was caring for his wife, who was diagnosed with colon cancer early last year, when he found out that he had throat cancer.

According to Channel 5, Laura was first diagnosed in February 2022, and Michael learned of his diagnosis four months later.

“It hits me close to the heart,” Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Division, told KTLA5. “So, I want to do everything possible to help the Tomelloso family get through this battle and win.”