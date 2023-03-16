fbpx 2 people, dog rescued from raging storm waters in Santa Ana River
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / 2 people, dog rescued from raging storm waters in Santa Ana River

2 people, dog rescued from raging storm waters in Santa Ana River

Riverside County Mar 16, 2023
Firefighters use a raft to rescue people and a dog stranded in the Santa Ana River. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside Fire Department
by
share with

Two people and their dog were rescued Wednesday from a patch of vegetation in the Santa Ana River bottom, where they became stranded amid raging storm waters following downpours that made crossing the channel perilous.

The operation was initiated at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Van Buren Boulevard bridge at Jurupa Avenue, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Officials said the two adults and their canine were spotted by people driving over the bridge, who called 911. Firefighters made their way to the site and found the parties, whose identities were not disclosed, on an “island” that formed amid the rushing waters, according to reports from the scene.

Shortly after 1 p.m., firefighters effected a swift-water rescue with the aid of a sheriff’s helicopter, safely relocating the victims and their dog to the north riverbank, officials said.

It was unclear how the victims ended up in the river. The area remains dotted with homeless encampments, despite city prohibitions against habitation and efforts by the Riverside County Flood Control & Water Conservation District to clear the space for a project.

More from Riverside County

Crime Mar 15, 2023
share with
Case against school counselor accused of sex abuse expands, moves to San Diego by
Education Mar 15, 2023
share with
Riverside school events highlight early literacy, wellness by
Education Mar 15, 2023
share with
Riverside County students participate in national history contest by
News Mar 14, 2023
share with
Board OKs series of changes to Riverside County’s cannabis ordinance by
Education Mar 14, 2023
share with
New bill favors parent-teacher communication over student privacy by
law and justice
Crime Mar 13, 2023
share with
Charges dropped against school counselor accused of sex abuse by
More
Skip to content