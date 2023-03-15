fbpx Teenager with autism goes missing in Paramount
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Teenager with autism goes missing in Paramount

Teenager with autism goes missing in Paramount

Missing Mar 15, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 16-year-old boy with autism who went missing from Paramount.

Jacob Jeremiah Flores was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Petrol Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Flores is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a purple shirt, and gray sweatpants.

“He has a possible destination to the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Downey Avenue in Bellflower,” the sheriff’s department reported.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

missing, laguna woods, silver alert
Missing Mar 13, 2023
share with
CHP seeks public’s help to find woman missing in Laguna Woods by
Los Angeles Mar 10, 2023
share with
Found: Missing 92-year-old woman abducted in stolen car by
LA County Mar 06, 2023
share with
Found: Blind woman who went missing in Lancaster by
missing, lancaster, diminished mental capacity
LA County Mar 04, 2023
share with
25-year-old man last seen in Lancaster reported missing by
missing, culver city, dementia
LA County Mar 03, 2023
share with
Culver City police looking for missing elderly woman with dementia by
missing, san pedro
Los Angeles Mar 03, 2023
share with
79-year-old man goes missing, last seen in San Pedro by
More
Skip to content