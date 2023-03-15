Teenager with autism goes missing in Paramount

Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 16-year-old boy with autism who went missing from Paramount.
Jacob Jeremiah Flores was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Petrol Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Flores is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a purple shirt, and gray sweatpants.
“He has a possible destination to the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Downey Avenue in Bellflower,” the sheriff’s department reported.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.