Riverside school events highlight early literacy, wellness

The Riverside Unified School District celebrated Read Across America and promoted early literacy with RUSD leadership on-campus reading to students.
RUSD Board members and other officials visited elementary campuses on March 2 to read their favorite books to students.
Additionally on March 4, RUSD’s Early Literacy department partnered with the Riverside Main Library for a community literacy event called “Books Bring Us Together.” The event featured arts and crafts, reading activities and story reading.
“Early literacy is crucial to the academic development of our students,” Anesha Camacho, teacher on special assignment, said in a statement. “This event helped connect our families to our Riverside Main Library Resources and build a community culture of literacy for all.”
According to RUSD, “Promoting early literacy remains a top priority in the classroom and RUSD will continue to support our educators and families to continue to encourage reading and learning.”
Read Across America is a National Education Association initiative that started in 1998 that the federal NEA describes as “the nation’s largest celebration of reading. This year-round program focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone.”
Also earlier this month, Ramona High School Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students and locally based members of the military participated in the annual Kids Heart Challenge at Monroe Elementary School.
The two-day event focused on cardiovascular health and overall wellness expanded this year from a jump rope activity to an obstacle course.
Campus visitors from the armed forces and Ramona ROTC students cheered on and encouraged the Monroe students as they negotiated obstacles and completed the course.
“It was wonderful to see Ramona ROTC promoting wellness to our students,” Monroe Principal Adela Flores-Bertrand said in a statement. “Everyone had a blast completing the obstacle course.”