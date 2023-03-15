LA County High School for the Arts hosting 6th annual Future Artists Gala

LA County High School for the Arts (LACHSA), the number one arts high school in America, is hosting its 6th annual Future Artists Gala on Saturday, March 18 at the AVALON Hollywood, one of Hollywood’s most historic landmarks. This event will spotlight special celebrity guests, exciting student performances, exclusive auction items from internationally renowned LACHSA artists, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, cocktails, delectable food and much more.

The Future Artists Gala will feature world-class entertainment by some of the most talented student artists in LA County in music, theatre, cinematic arts, dance, and visual arts. LACHSA alum Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical” and the Tony-nominated “Kiss Me Kate” on Broadway) will be the host for the evening. Tony Barbieri from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will serve as the live auction host. Tony, EMMY, and four-time GRAMMY-nominated LACHSA alum Josh Groban will be honored with the LACHSA Luminary Award and Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO, Channing Dungey, will be honored with the LACHSA Arts Advocate Award.

This incredible evening will also feature a special performance by LACHSA alum Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums. Renowned actor, writer, and LACHSA Foundation Board Member, Melina Kanakaredes is this year’s event producer. The event raises funds to directly support the tuition-free arts education and programming at LA County High School for the Arts.

Founded almost 40 years ago, LACHSA is one of America’s premier public arts high schools for student artists whose undeniable talent and fearlessly authentic voices change the world. LACHSA is a conservatory-style incubator in dance, music, theatre, visual arts, and cinematic arts that nurtures and mentors its students in transformational ways. LACHSA has developed some of the finest talents in the world, with graduates including Josh Groban, Corbin Bleu, Phoebe Bridgers, Clea DuVall, HAIM, Angel Blue, Jenna Elfman, Marla Sokoloff, Taran Killam, Zoey Deutch, Andrew Chappelle, Finn Wittrock, Josefina López, Robert Vargas, Kehinde Wiley, Matthew Rushing, Charm La’Donna and many more.

Guests of LACHSA’s 6th annual Future Artists Gala will enjoy handcrafted cocktails, delectable food, and specially curated art experiences throughout the AVALON Hollywood prior to the main event and performance. A private After Party inside Bardot, the AVALON Hollywood’s elegant deco lounge, will conclude the evening. Additionally, there will be a live and silent auction highlighting exclusive items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, many from renowned LACHSA alumni artists. This exceptional event will be an evening of celebration directly supporting the future artists and changemakers of Los Angeles County, and helping keep high-quality free public arts education accessible to any student with talent and a dream.

The Future Artists Gala will take place on Saturday, March 18 at the AVALON Hollywood starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets to the LACHSA Future Artists Gala, please visit www.lachsagala23.org. Livestream viewing will also be available.