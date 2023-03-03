fbpx 79-year-old man goes missing, last seen in San Pedro
Home / News / Missing / 79-year-old man goes missing, last seen in San Pedro

79-year-old man goes missing, last seen in San Pedro

Missing Mar 03, 2023
missing, san pedro
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
A 79-year man who authorities say is dependent on medication and might be traveling with his wheelchair was reported missing Friday after he was last seen in San Pedro.

Alfonso Salazar Rascon was last seen on Thursday at 9 p.m. on the 1400 block of Sixth Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Rascon is Latino, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 152 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white beanie, a dark gray hoodie and gray pants.

Authorities said Rascon has a possible destination of Long Beach.

Anyone who has seen Rascon or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at  800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

