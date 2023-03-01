fbpx Child, adults suffer injuries in Long Beach house fire
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Fire / Child, adults suffer injuries in Long Beach house fire

Child, adults suffer injuries in Long Beach house fire

Fire Mar 01, 2023
Firefighters responded to the scene of a two-story house fire in Long Beach. | Photo courtesy of Long Beach Fire (CA)/Twitter
by
share with

A child and a young adult were critically injured Wednesday when a fire erupted at a two-story home in Long Beach.

The fire was reported around 8:20 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews on the scene treated four patients, including a young child. A witness told the Long Beach Post that firefighters were seen performing CPR on the child, who was then taken to a hospital.

One adult was also hospitalized in critical condition, while two others were also taken to a hospital with less serious injuries, fire officials said. All of the adults were between 18 and 20 years old.

According to reports from the scene, the critically injured patients were found on the second floor of the home.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. Fire crews were still on the scene Wednesday afternoon, working to determine the cause of the blaze.

The Red Cross responded to the home to find housing for the displaced residents. Animal care officials also responded to assist with family pets.

More from Fire

Fire Feb 25, 2023
share with
Judge dismisses retaliation suit brought by El Segundo fire captain by
Fire Feb 20, 2023
share with
Large fire erupts at Dominguez High School in Compton by
Fire Feb 20, 2023
share with
2 critically injured in greater alarm house fire in South Los Angeles by
Fire Feb 11, 2023
share with
Brush fire erupts along Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley by
Fire Feb 06, 2023
share with
Deadly quake prompts LA County rescuers to deploy to Turkey by
Crime Jan 27, 2023
share with
Investigation continuing into Westlake building fire; man arrested by
More
Skip to content