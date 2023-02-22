fbpx Man with dementia reported missing, last seen Jan. 21 in Artesia
Man with dementia reported missing, last seen Jan. 21 in Artesia

Man with dementia reported missing, last seen Jan. 21 in Artesia

Feb 22, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
A 76-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with dementia was reported missing Tuesday evening after last being seen in Artesia.

Co Chan “Tony” Ta last spoke with his wife via phone on Jan. 21, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. He was last seen in the 18300 block of Grayland Avenue, near 183rd Street and Norwalk Boulevard.

Ta is Asian, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

Anyone who has seen Ta or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Information about Ta’s whereabouts can also be sent to lacrimestoppers.com.

Skip to content