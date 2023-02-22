Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Feb. 24-March 2

Cast of "The Little Mermaid." | Photo courtesy of Pasadena Civic Ballet

It’s cold and raining but that’s no reason to stay home when there are so many musical events enticing us to dance and enjoy life. From Dr. Dre to Quincy Jones, from “STOMP” to a Broadway rave, no matter your musical inclinations, SoCal will always deliver with something fun.

Feb. 24

Dre Day LA

Echoplex | 1154 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026 | Feb. 24-25 | eventbrite.com

“Who you think brought you the oldies? Eazy-E’s, Ice Cubes, and D.O.C’s, the Snoop D-O-double-G’s?” Celebrate the king of West Coast rap alongside Battlecat, J Rocc, Inka One and DJ Expo as they drop Dr. Dre’s classics, album cuts, samples, productions and much more. Upstair there will be music inspired by Dr. Dre and lowrider classics.

Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix

Fox Performing Arts Center | 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501 | Feb. 24 | riversidelive.com

Burlesque superstar Dita Von Teese presents “Art of the Teese,” a re-staged performance of “Lazy” from her residency at Crazy Horse Paris, with new costumes, her sexy male “Vontourage,” and a diverse group of burlesque performers exploring seduction.

Emo Night Brooklyn

Observatory | 3503 S. Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana, CA 92704 | Feb. 24 | emonightbk.com

We know it was never just a phase and now that you’re an adult you can stay up all night with Ryan Key of Yellowcard at the ultimate emo/punk-rock party.

Pardi Gras Pub Crawl

Loft 84 | 3840 Lemon St., Riverside, CA 92501 | Feb. 24 | eventbrite.com

This Mardi Gras-themed pub crawl in downtown Riverside with stops at Fire Up Grill, Killer Queens, Lake Alice Trading Co, Palengue, Retro Taco, Route 30 Brewing Co., Slater’s 50/50, Stone Church Brewery, The Lobby, and W at Worthington’s is for a good cause as proceeds will benefit My Learning Studio Outreach. Crawlers will spend about 40 minutes at each location drinking, having fun and winning prizes.

‘Di Lady Di’

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | Feb. 24-March 5 | sierramadreplayhouse.org

The narrative begins with a young Lady Diana Spencer who has just been separated from her mother following a divorce and follows her rise as The People’s Princess. “Di Lady Di” is a musical, with a song score of 23 selections, that won the award for Best Musical from the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Charlotte Munson in “Di Lady Di.” | Photo courtesy of Sierra Madre Playhouse

February Cooking Class with Chef

VITA Italian Bar & Grill | 3101 W. Temple Ave., Pomona, CA 91768 | Feb. 24 | eventbrite.com

Spice up your Friday afternoon, literally, as you learn to make spaghetti Bolognese and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or champagne.

Feb. 25

‘The Little Mermaid’

San Gabriel Mission Playhouse | 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | Feb. 25-26 | pcballet.com

Journey into the magical world under the sea as the Little Mermaid wins the Prince’s heart. Before watching them dance across the stage, meet the Little Mermaid and her friends at a catered tea with photo opportunities. Tickets for the tea are sold separately.

Long Beach Mardi Gras

Shoreline Village | 429 Shoreline Village Drive, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Feb. 25 | shorelinevillage.com

Billed as the largest, free Mardi Gras celebration on the West Coast, the Long Beach Mardi Gras celebration features live zydeco music, bead throws, face painting, a stilt walker, samba dancers, a juggler, parade, hula hoop dancers, a tarot card reader, an aerial artist and DJ music.

Riverside Dickens Festival

Downtown Riverside | 3900 Main St., Riverside, CA 92501 | Feb. 25-26 | dickensfest.com

Travel back to Dickensian England to enjoy a cuppa, meat pies, fish and chips or a sweet treat. The London Marketplace will also feature vendors selling Victoriano-inspired goods, and there will be multiple stages with performers of all types, from musical to literary.

Skyline Festival

Expo Park | 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037 | Feb. 25-26 | skylinefest.com

Hit a pre-party, afterparty, or just enjoy the festival lineup which includes appearances from Diplo, Dom Dolla, Meduza, and many more.

Nolan Shaheed Quintet

Boston Court Pasadena | 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Feb. 25 | bostoncourtpasadena.org

Jazz legend and trumpist Nolan Shaheed brings his band to Boston Court for the first time.

A Serenade To Music

First Presbyterian Church | 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Feb. 25 | verdichorus.org

The Fox Singers comprise the professional ensemble of the Verdi Chorus, which is the only choral group in Southern California that focuses primarily on the dramatic and diverse music for opera chorus. This program, celebrating classical vocal music through art songs and arias, will feature the music of Vaughan Williams, Debussy, Fauré, Copland, and sequences from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Puccini’s “Tosca,” “La rondine” and more.

The Verdi Chorus. | Photo by Tim Bereth

Art Talk & Book Signing: ‘The Other Side of Memory: Photographs by Luis C. Garza’

Riverside Art Museum | 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501 | Feb. 25 | riversideartmuseum.org

Mexican photography scholar Elizabeth Ferrer, Chicano art collector Armando Durón, and photojournalist Luis C. Garza discuss “The Other Side of Memory: Photographs by Luis C. Garza,” a book of, mostly unpublished, images taken by Garza documenting East LA in the 1970s, the South Bronx in the ‘60s and other locations. Registration is required for this art talk and book signing presented in conjunction with “The Other Side of Memory,” an exhibition of 66 black-and-white photographs from Garza on view until March 19.

Black History Explosion

476 Streeter Ave., Riverside, CA 92504 | Feb. 25 | eventbrite.com

Hosted by UBN Market, Black History Explosion will have plenty of food, shopping, performances, music and more to ensure you have a good time.

909 Night Market Food Festival

2201 N. White Ave., Pomona, CA 91768 | Feb. 25-26 | eventbrite.com

Savor eats from the best street food vendors from the LA and IE areas, listen to music, play games and drink some beer.

‘Let Me In’

Theatre 68 Arts Complex | 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601 | Feb. 25-April 2 | theatre68artscomplex.com

This “dark-ish” comedy about love follows a bride’s best friend and her intended groom as the wedding turns into a funeral. “I lost my best friend in a car accident when I was in my twenties. I still grieve. I think she would be very happy to know I have written a play out of my grief,” shares writer and director Brynn Thayer.

Rachael Meyers and Bryan McKinley in “Let Me In.” | Photo by Jeff Lorch

Feb. 26

‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’ Drive-In Movie Night

Electric Dusk Drive-In | 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203 | Feb. 26 | eventbrite.com

Watch Audrey Hepburn in her most iconic role based on Truman Capote’s novel.

Pasadena Night Market Grand Opening

455 E. Woodbury Road, Altadena, CA 91001 Feb. 26 | instagram.com/pasadenanightmarket

This family-friendly night market will feature food, art, music, games and local vendors to shop from.

Chicago

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts | 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703 | Feb. 26 | cerritoscenter.com

The Grammy-winning band behind “Saturday in the Park” recently released its 38th studio album and is now bringing more than 50 years worth of music to the LA area.

Vintage, Upcycled & Contemporary Clothing Pop Up In Venice Beach

Moonlight Studio | 1517 Park Row, Los Angeles, CA 90291 | Feb. 26 | eventbrite.com

Shop from Moonlight Studio’s racks of vintage clothes from celebs and artists, and selected designer brands.

Feb. 27

‘The Pirates Of Pasadena’

Center for the Arts Theater | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Feb. 27-March 1 | eventbrite.com

Avast ye, hearties! Pasadena City College have spent the year learning the blade and are ready to show off their stage combat skills.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Feb. 27 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

Feb. 28

‘STOMP’

Fox Performing Arts Center | 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501 | Feb. 28 & March 1 | riversidelive.com

“STOMP” uses unconventional instruments like brooms, garbage cans, lighters and hubcaps to create an explosive and unique theatrical experience that blends music and dance.

“STOMP” at Merriam Theater. | Photo by Steve McNicholas

National Pancake Day At IHOP

IHOP locations nationwide | Feb. 28 | ihop.com

Celebrate National Pancake Day with a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes by dining in at IHOP from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 1

Long Beach Community Theater Presents: ‘Speak Easy!’

DiPiazza’s | 5205 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90804 | March 1 | eventbrite.com

Tackling the topic “I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar!,” this event connects the community through casual storytelling.

Riverside Reads: Author Meet and Greet Featuring Teresa J. Rhyne

Foster Animal Rescue | 3711 Central Ave., Riverside, CA 92506 | March 1 | riversideca.gov

Meet author Teresa J. Rhyne and her beagles that inspired “Poppy in the Wild,” this year’s Riverside Reads pick. Attendees will receive a free signed copy of the book, while supplies last, and will also meet animal rescue experts, special guests, and storytellers. The event will also include a pet pillow or pet toy craft, information and the chance to meet animals available for fostering and adoption.

March 2

Broadway Rave

House of Blues Anaheim | 400 Disney Way #337, Anaheim, CA 92802 | March 2 | houseofblues.com

Why don’t we paint the town at this rave for musical theater nerds, drama geeks and Broadway aficionados. Live out your dream of starring on Broadway as you dance, choreographed or not, and sing to the best showtunes.

Riverside Artswalk

Artist Vendor Lot | Main Street, between 6th and 9th streets, Riverside, CA 92501 | March 2 | riversideartswalk.com

This month’s Riverside Artswalk — celebrating arts in the Inland Empire by inviting people into more than 22 downtown locations including museums and galleries — spotlights henna artist Debi Varvi.

Quincy At 90: The Power to Produce Change

Biltmore Bowl at The Biltmore Hotel | 506 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90071 | March 2-3 | muse-ique.com

MUSE/IQUE honors music mogul and legend Quincy Jones and his journey from playing trumpet alongside jazz icon Dizzy Gillespie, to his accolades as a film composer, to his collaborations with Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and other stars. The vocalists are Tony and Grammy nominee Brandon Victor Dixon and Sara Niemietz. Dixon was Emmy nominated as Judas opposite John Legend in NBC’s live “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He starred in FOX’s “RENT,” Amazon’s “Modern Love,” and on Broadway as Billy Flynn in “Chicago” and as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton.” Niemietz appeared at the Mark Taper Forum in Jason Robert Brown’s “13” and recently released her fourth album “Superman.”

Lovett Or Leave It

Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth | 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | March 2 | eventbrite.com

Podcast host (“Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It”) and former presidential speechwriter Jon Lovett returns to discuss the day’s headlines with friends and a dash of comedy.

Ongoing

‘Do You Feel Anger?’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Feb. 25 | circlextheatre.org

The #MeToo movement meets cancel culture in this comedy. When Sofia is hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency, she finds she has her work cut out for her. These employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. As they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva in the kitchen, and the unspoken dynamics of their seemingly blithe workplace culture become increasingly unsettling.

Casey Smith and Paula Rebelo. | Photo by Jen Kays

‘The Romance of the Rose’

Warner Grand Theatre | 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro, CA 90731 | Through Feb. 25 | longbeachopera.org

Kate Soper’s amoral, darkly comic opera is “an operatic exploration of the ways in which love, sex, and music wreak havoc on our sense of self.”

Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival

Riverside County Fairgrounds | 46350 Arabia St., Indio, CA 92201 | Through Feb. 26 | datefest.org

The festival will feature live music from artists like Flo Rida, The Fray, Mariachi Sol de Mexico, and Pancho Barraza; a rodeo; BMX stunts, hypnotist; performances of “Aladdin”; farm animals and food.

Modernism Week 2023

Palm Springs | Through Feb. 26 | modernismweek.com

Appreciate the midcentury design and architecture that makes Palm Springs special with more than 350 events like live musical performances, cocktail parties, home tours and talks, presentations, exhibitions and more.

‘The Mi$er’

Parson’s Nose Theater | 95 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through Feb. 26 | parsonsnose.com

Celebrating the 400th birthday of Moliere, Parson’s Nose Radio Theater Live is presenting “The Mi$er,” the story of Old Harpagon, a stingy Parisian, who plans to sell off his children in marriage and force a young girl into being his wife.

‘We The People’ Billboard Exhibition

Billboards across LA area | Through Feb. 28 | thebillboardcreative.com

Nonprofit arts organization The Billboard Creative is turning billboards across the LA area into an open-air art exhibition for “We The People.” The exhibition will feature the work of 30 emerging and established artists working in a broad range of media — photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, and collage. For a map to all the locations visit The Billboard Creative’s website.

Bryan Ida, “Kio.” Located on Melrose Ave between Wilton Pl and Van Ness Ave. | Photo courtesy of The Billboard Creative

Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival

Regal Cinemas / L.A. Live | 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through March 3 | hollywoodreelindependentfilmfestival.com

Get in on two weeks of film premieres, parties, and red carpet events.

‘Twelve O’Clock Tales With Ava Gardner’

Whitefire Theatre | 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 | Through March 5 | whitefire.stagey.net

This new solo play reveals the contradictions and complexities of the passionate and deeply flawed woman behind silver screen icon Ava Gardner. Set in 1974 on the set of the blockbuster disaster film, “Earthquake,” Gardner focuses on her first big budget starring role in over a decade. Tucked away in her dressing room bungalow, the “queen of the scandal sheets” battles with her past. “Ava was a star in the ‘40s and ‘50s, but she had the sensibility and morés of today’s millennial,” says writer Alessandra Assaf. “She enjoyed her sexuality and had agency over herself in a way that women were not permitted to at the time. She fought against racism and believed in the right to choose.”

‘Open Flowers Bear Fruit’

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 12 | pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

“Open Flowers Bear Fruit” features 10 photographs from Stephanie Shih’s ongoing series Asian American Still Life. Through her references to 17th-century Dutch still life paintings, Shih’s photographs challenge viewers to consider the complexity of the Asian American experience as it has manifested in the foods we eat and the things that remind us of home.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

A Noise Within | 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Through March 12 | anoisewithin.org

Shakespeare’s enemy-to-lovers romantic comedy is getting a new setting, Sicily after being liberated by U.S. forces during WWII. Beatrice and Benedick’s stinging verbal sparring hides a mutual attraction both try to deny until circumstances force them to do otherwise.

Kristina Wong, ‘Sweatshop Overlord’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through March 12 | centertheatregroup.org

The Pulitzer Prize finalist in drama, “Sweatshop Overlord” was born from Wong’s face mask enterprise consisting of sewing volunteer “aunties.” Wong dissects the pursuit of the American Dream and its many failings with humor.

Kristina Wong in “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” at Center Theatre Group’s Kirk Douglas Theatre Feb. 12 through March 12, 2023, a co-production with East West Players. |Photo courtesy of Kristina Wong. Jenna Selby/La Jolla Playhouse

‘Sunday In The Park With George’

Pasadena Playhouse | 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 19 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

Stephen Sondheim’s music brings the world of French artist George Seurat to vivid life. On a Sunday afternoon on La Grande Jatte, Seurat is hoping to find the inspiration to create a masterpiece. As the piece comes together, the people come alive; his mother, his friends, his critics, the woman he loves. Stroke by stroke, dot by Dot, will George create something lasting, something new?

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through March 26 | broadwayinhollywood.com

Start working on your roar before you head to Pride Rock in this hugely successful musical about family, betrayal, duty and love.

‘The Secret Garden’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through March 26 | centertheatregroup.org

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, “The Secret Garden” follows 10-year-old orphaned Mary Lennox as she’s sent from her home in India to live with her reclusive uncle on his haunted English country estate. Mary’s curiosity leads her on a quest to discover her family’s past and herself.

‘Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts’

The Huntington MaryLou and George Boone Gallery | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 27 | huntington.org

Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Wallace Collection in London in association with The Huntington, the exhibition explores the early inspirations behind Disney Studios’ creations, examining Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.

‘Designing with Disaster: Stories From Seven Regenerative Cities’

Japan House LA | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through April 2 | japanhousela.com

Inspired by the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, the exhibition introduces the concept of “Regenerative Urbanism” – anticipatory urban design that explores the optimistic possibility of symbioses between humans and the natural and constructed worlds, embracing inevitable disasters and creating disaster-resilient environments. The exhibition also features illuminated Regenerative City Wells with an immersive physical, video, and audio experience envisioning seven hypothetical regenerative cities. Admission to the exhibition is free.

‘Mulyana: Modular Utopia’

USC Fisher Museum | 823 W. Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90089 | Through April 8 | fisher.usc.edu

The exhibition is an introduction to Indonesian artist Mulyana’s large kinetic environments composed of intricately constructed, knit modules of marine life sculptures that vividly portray an unadulterated underwater world. Through his artworks, Mulyana hopes to instill a new consciousness of shared responsibility to protect the environment.

Mulyana, “Ocean Wonderland,” 2020, Yarn, Dacron, cable wire, plastic net, metal rod, felt fabric. | Photo courtesy of STUDIO MOGUS

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org

The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.

‘Connections: Asia’

Getty Center Museum | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through May 7 | getty.edu

The exhibit features five works of Asian art made between the 14th and 18th centuries in China, India, Korea and Japan on loan from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and displayed alongside European paintings and sculpture in the Getty’s collection made around the same time. “This juxtaposition creates visual and thematic dialogues that highlight the form and function of devotional images, woodcarving techniques, traditions of painting landscapes and portraits of prominent individuals, and the trade of luxury goods,” according to the Getty.

‘The Hilton Als Series: Njideka Akunyili Crosby’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through June 12 | huntington.org

The exhibit features a selection of works by Nigerian-born, Los Angeles–based artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby in the final exhibition curated by the Pulitzer Prize–winning author and New Yorker magazine critic Hilton Als, in collaboration with the Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) and Akynyili Crosby. The two selected five collage-based paintings from “The Beautyful Ones,” Crosby’s ongoing series of intimate portraits of Nigerian children, including members of her own family.