Malibu residents asked to dramatically reduce water use due to water main repairs
Malibu residents were being asked to dramatically reduce their water use Wednesday, with a county project to replace and relocate a water main near Pacific Coast Highway leading to “extremely limited” local supplies.
The work being done Wednesday was part of a larger project to upgrade about 1,500 feet of a 30-inch diameter water main. Malibu residents were initially asked to cut back their water use from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday. City officials asked residents to turn off all of their landscape irrigation systems and to avoid filling swimming pools.
But on Wednesday afternoon, residents were notified of a hiccup in the work that forced an extension of the water restrictions. Residents were asked by the county and city to “restrict water use to essential drinking and sanitation needs at least through Wednesday night.”
“Water service will not be interrupted,” according to the city. “However, there will be a shutdown of the transmission main, and water supply will be extremely limited during this period.”
The work has also forced a closure of one lane of northbound PCH between roughly Temescal Canyon Road and Entrada Drive.