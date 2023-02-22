fbpx Christians to observe Ash Wednesday to mark start of Lent
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Christians to observe Ash Wednesday to mark start of Lent

Christians to observe Ash Wednesday to mark start of Lent

News Feb 22, 2023
An Ash Wednesday service. | Photo by spencerpa440/Envato Elements
by
share with

Christians will observe Ash Wednesday Wednesday, ushering in the 40-day season of Lent, when the faithful prepare for Easter by doing penance for sins and seeking spiritual renewal through prayer, discipline and good works.

Ash Wednesday gets its name from the practice of placing ashes on the foreheads of the faithful as a sign of penance. A minister or priest marks the forehead of each participant with black ashes in the shape of a cross.

In the Roman Catholic church, individuals are told as the ashes are applied to their foreheads, “Turn from sin and live the Gospel.”

Catholics observe Ash Wednesday by fasting, abstaining from meat and repenting. Other Christian denominations make fasting optional, with the main focus being on repentance.

Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez will celebrate a bilingual Ash Wednesday Mass at 12:10 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. The Mass will be livestreamed at facebook.com/lacatholics and youtube.com/olacathedral.

Mass will be also celebrated at the cathedral in English at 7 a.m., 8 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., and in Spanish at 7 p.m. A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Ashes will be distributed during all services.

Free 90-minute parking validation will be available for the 7 a.m., 8 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. Masses. A standard $10 flat rate will apply for the remaining services.

More from News

Crime Feb 22, 2023
share with
Sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to charges from deadly crash by
Los Angeles Feb 22, 2023
share with
Jackie Lacey lawyers ask for mental evaluation of BLM protesters by
oil profits, gas
Business Feb 22, 2023
share with
As Americans faced high gas prices, oil companies doubled profits by
missing, artesia, dementia
LA County Feb 22, 2023
share with
Man with dementia reported missing, last seen Jan. 21 in Artesia by
Los Angeles Feb 21, 2023
share with
LA councilwoman seeks funding for security at Jewish institutions by
entrepreneurship program
Education Feb 21, 2023
share with
CBU in Riverside offers faith-based entrepreneurship program  by
More
Skip to content