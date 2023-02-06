fbpx LA County COVID: 30 deaths, 2,201 infections over 3-day period
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / LA County COVID: 30 deaths, 2,201 infections over 3-day period

LA County COVID: 30 deaths, 2,201 infections over 3-day period

Health Feb 06, 2023
The coronavirus memorial at the Griffith Observatory in December 2021. | Photo courtesy of Ron Cogswell/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

Los Angeles County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19-related deaths from a three-day period that ended Monday, along with 2,201 new infections.

The new fatalities — 12 from Saturday, 10 from Sunday and eight from Monday — gave the county an overall COVID death toll of 35,355.

With 2,201 COVID infections logged over the three-day period, the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic rose to 3,682,742.

The daily case numbers released by the county’s Department of Public Health are undercounts of actual virus activity, due to people who use at-home tests and don’t report the results, and others who don’t test at all.

The majority of those who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hearts disease or hypertension.

An updated number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals was not immediately available. As of Saturday, there were 675, with 81 of them being treated in intensive care units.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 5.4% as of Monday, the same as a week ago.

Masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities in the county, and for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at businesses where they are required by the owner. Masks are strongly recommended for high-risk individuals, and for people riding public transit.

More from Health

Health Feb 03, 2023
share with
Despite ‘low’ virus activity, LA County advises COVID vigilance by
Health Feb 02, 2023
share with
LA County reports 1,354 new COVID cases, 707 hospitalizations by
Health Feb 02, 2023
share with
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations level off by
Health Feb 01, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County tallies over 1,600 new COVID-19 infections by
Health Jan 31, 2023
share with
LA County COVID-19: 56 deaths, 2,946 cases over 4-day period by
Health Jan 30, 2023
share with
CHLA awarded $2.5M grant for growing youth mental health crisis by
More
Skip to content