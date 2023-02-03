fbpx LA council approves 1-month grace for tenants behind on rent
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / LA council approves 1-month grace for tenants behind on rent

LA council approves 1-month grace for tenants behind on rent

Politics Feb 03, 2023
| Photo by MargJohnsonVA/Envato Elements
by
share with

The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance Friday providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, but there were not enough votes for it to take effect immediately.

The ordinance is part of a package of renter aid that the council began discussing after it voted to expire the COVID-19 state of emergency at the end of January. The council’s decision to end the state of emergency also sunset the temporary tenant protections that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.

The ordinance allows tenants behind on rent to stay in their apartments for a month, unless they owe more than one month’s worth of fair market rent. The draft ordinance included an urgency clause, but because it only received nine votes on Friday — three short of the 12 votes required to activate the clause — it will take effect in 31 days. Councilwoman Traci Park cast the lone dissenting vote. Two council members, Paul Krekorian and Curren Price, recused themselves because they are landlords. Council members Bob Blumenfield and John Lee were absent.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, which would cover city residents.

The council also previously adopted an ordinance providing universal just cause requiring reasons for evictions, and voted for an ordinance on Tuesday for relocation assistance if a tenant cannot afford rent increases of a certain amount. The relocation assistance ordinance will return to the council next week for a final vote.

According to the city’s housing department, fair market rent for a one- bedroom apartment in Los Angeles is $1,747 and $2,222 for a two-bedroom.

Tenant groups feared a wave of evictions once the long-standing protections expire. The volume of eviction filings has begun to resemble pre- pandemic levels, according to Kyle Nelson, a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA and a member of the LA Renters’ Right to Counsel Coalition.

Nelson, who has compiled data on evictions in Los Angeles County during the pandemic through court filings, said the number of filings could increase to levels not seen since the Great Recession — which contributed to more than 72,000 eviction filings in 2008. According to the National Equity Atlas, there are 226,000 households in Los Angeles County behind on rent.

More from Politics

Impact Feb 03, 2023
share with
Los Angeles receives $60 million from HUD to address homeless by
Environment Feb 03, 2023
share with
Congressional reps call for stamp honoring mountain lion P-22 by
Politics Feb 03, 2023
share with
Officials celebrate $5.5M project in front of Riverside County Fair by
Los Angeles Feb 02, 2023
share with
Los Angeles opens 9 community centers focused on peace, healing by
Politics Feb 02, 2023
share with
Initiative seeking voter approval for raising taxes qualifies for ballot by
Los Angeles Feb 02, 2023
share with
Councilman: Fence surrounding Echo Park Lake will be taken down by
More
Skip to content