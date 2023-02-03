fbpx LA Councilwoman Yaroslavsky wants city to buy 260-acre Bel-Air parcel
LA Councilwoman Yaroslavsky wants city to buy 260-acre Bel-Air parcel

Los Angeles Feb 03, 2023

Photo by Sergei Gussev (CC BY 2.0)

City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called Friday for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the BelAir neighborhood, according to a motion.

The canyon, also called Hoag Canyon, is one of the “largest and last remaining undeveloped parcels” and currently is up for auction.

The land opened for auction for $39 million on Jan. 24 with a close date of March 15 — though it has been on the market for a decade without successfully finding a buyer, according to Yaroslavsky’s motion.

Senderos Canyon would be able to be used for wildlife and public access to open and recreational space. The land could also extend the Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park and the greater Santa Monica Mountains nature preserve, according to Yaroslavsky.

“Over the decades, we have seen so much of our open space lost to development,” Yaroslavksy said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to save what little we have left.”

Yaroslavksy’s motion seeks for the Recreation and Parks Department to report back with strategies to preserve the property and for funding sources to be identified.

