LA gasoline prices keep rising, hit highest amount in over a month

| Photo by TonyTheTigersSon/Envato Elements

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the tenth time in the last 11 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.562, its highest amount since Dec. 14.

The average price has risen 6 cents over the past 11 days, including a half-cent Friday. It is 4.3 cents more than one week ago and 10.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 10.5 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.932 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price dropped two tenths of a cent to $4.495, one day after increasing for the 10th consecutive day to its highest amount since Dec. 12. It is 4.6 cents more than one week ago and 12 cents higher than one month ago, but 15.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.964 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

“Southern California’s shift to producing summer-blend gasoline, annual refinery maintenance that can affect fuel supply, increasing oil prices worldwide and increased gas demand in the spring are the reasons that prices are likely to rise in coming weeks,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, said in a statement.

In Riverside County, the average gas price rose three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.431, its highest amount since Dec. 13.

The average price is 4.7 cents more than one week ago and 13.4 cents higher than one month ago, but 16.1 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped $1.942 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

“Southern California’s shift to producing summer-blend gasoline, annual refinery maintenance that can affect fuel supply, increasing oil prices worldwide and increased gas demand in the spring are the reasons that prices are likely to rise in coming weeks,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price rose for the 17th consecutive day, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $3.51. It has risen 24.3 cents over the past 17 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Friday. The national average price is 10.5 cents more than one week ago, 37.7 cents higher than one month ago and 15.4 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.506 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average gasoline price rose for the 17th consecutive day, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $3.51. It has risen 24.3 cents over the past 17 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Friday. The national average price is 10.5 cents more than one week ago, 37.7 cents higher than one month ago and 15.4 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.506 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Updated Jan. 28, 2023, 10:03 a.m.