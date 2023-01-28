fbpx 23-year-old man with learning disability goes missing in Temple City
23-year-old man with learning disability goes missing in Temple City

Missing Jan 28, 2023
missing, temple city, pasadena
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 23-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with a learning disability was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Temple City.

Jacob Allen Costantino was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on the 9300 block of Daines Drive, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Costantino is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has short brown hair, blue eyes and acne scars on his face. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes with a possible destination of Lola Avenue and Vista Street in Pasadena, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Costantino or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

