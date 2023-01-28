| Photo by mblach/Envato Elements

As the LA area recovers from the shock and sadness that resulted from the mass shooting last weekend in Monterey Park, a number of other incidents related to gun violence took place this week in Los Angeles County.

Three killed, four wounded at ‘short-term rental’ near Beverly Hills

Three people were killed and four others were wounded Saturday during a shooting at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 2:35 a.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of North Ellison Drive reported three people dead at the scene, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police later said the three deceased victims were in a vehicle that was parked in front of the residence.

Paramedics rushed two people to a hospital and the other two victims self-transported themselves to a hospital — which was not a trauma center, Stewart said. Two were critically injured and two are in stable condition.

The initial dispatch was an “assault with a deadly weapon call” at about 2:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported. Homicide detectives were called to the location at about 6:30 a.m., according to a police officer.

The shooting took place in an area of the Santa Monica Mountains that borders Beverly Hills and Bel Air. Detectives said the residence was a “short- term” rental, ABC7 reported.

Police said there was some kind of gathering at the location.

“We’re still interviewing additional occupants as well as witnesses and neighbors, to try to piece together exactly what happened here,” the LAPD’s Bruce Borihanh told reporters. “Investigators are also going door to door and looking for additional surveillance video, or any evidence that can help us determine what happened here and why these victims were shot.”

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the investigation, and anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call 213-486-6890.

Man fatally shot by authorities in Huntington Park identified

A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday.

Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue. Upon their arrival, the victim gave them a description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

After searching the area, officers located the suspect near the 1900 block of Slauson Avenue and as they tried to detain him Lowe allegedly drew a 12-inch butcher knife and attempted to throw the weapon at the officers. According to detectives, Lowe was Tased at least twice by the officers but he attempted to throw the butcher knife at them again. Officers then fired at Lowe, who was struck by gunfire in the upper body.

Lowe was treated at scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics but was pronounced dead.

Police said they recovered a butcher knife at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crimes Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or emailed to lacrimestoppers.org.

Teenagers suspected of fatal shooting in Long Beach arrested

Two teenage boys suspected in the fatal shooting and robbery of a 20-year-old man in Long Beach were arrested Friday.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard, around 8:32 p.m. on Jan. 6, regarding a shooting, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body,” police said.

An investigation by detectives determined Isaiah Saucedo was seated on the driver’s side of the vehicle when he was shot, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested near the 400 block of East Street, and a 15-year-old in the 1100 block of Tehachapi Drive, police said.

Both suspects are being held without bail, police said.

Their names were not released because of their ages.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Homicide Detectives Donald Coller or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles

A man was shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community in South Los Angeles County, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies were called at 11:17 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of West 110th Street between Normandie and Vermont avenues where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot by deputies in Maywood identified

An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday.

The shooting occurred about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The male adult suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased on scene,” a sheriff’s department statement said.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the dead man as Miguel Lopez.

Gang unit deputies from the sheriff’s East Los Angeles Station were serving a search warrant at the residence when the shooting occurred, sheriff’s Lt. Hugo Reynaga told KTLA 5.

“Upon walking up to the location, they detained a male individual (who) was sleeping on the front porch,” Reynaga said. “They did their announcements at the door. A female adult came out a side door of the house. They detained her.

“As they were approaching the side door of the house, a male from inside the location got into a verbal confrontation with the deputies at the door while holding a handgun in his hand and pointing it up to the sky,” Reynaga said.

“For several minutes they were trying to de-escalate the situation,” Reynaga said. “The gentleman walked to the side of the door and the gun came down pointing in the direction of the deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

Reynaga said it was unclear if Lopez fired at the deputies.

“We have several gunshots that were heard at the time of the incident, but we don’t know exactly if the male homeowner fired a shot and then the deputies fired back, or if the male homeowner just pointed the firearm and then the deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Reynaga said.

Detectives said Lopez was struck several times in the upper torso and a loaded gun was recovered at the scene.

Reynaga said the relationship between Lopez and the man who was sleeping on the front porch was “unclear,” but he apparently was living on the porch.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Authorities ID man fatally shot by deputies in Altadena

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in Altadena over the weekend.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Charles Towns, 47, of Pasadena, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.

Deputies went to a gas station at of Fair Oaks Avenue and Woodbury Road regarding a man chasing people and attempting to stab them with a sharp metal object, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputies followed the man to the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue where they saw him stab an elderly woman and attempt to stab a male before shooting him, officials said. No deputies were injured.

A pair of scissors was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

Arrest made in connection with fatal 2022 shooting in Pasadena

A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday.

Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.

He was arrested in connection with the May 2, 2022, shooting of 28-year-old Eric Lynn Thomas.

Police responded at 8:42 p.m. that day to the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue and found the victim unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Over the next several months, (homicide) detectives worked tirelessly investigating leads and obtaining incriminating evidence,” according to the department. “Their meticulous work led to the identification of a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang.”

No other details of the killing or a possible motive were released.

Bennett was being held on more than $3 million bail, police said.