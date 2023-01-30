‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ tops box office for 7th straight week

| Photo courtesy of Denise Jans/Unsplash

“Avatar: The Way of Water” topped the box office charts for the seventh consecutive week, taking in another $15.7 million at North American theaters this weekend, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is the first movie to remain the No. 1 movie domestically after seven weekends in release since “Avatar’s” release in 2009.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is the 11th highest-grossing domestic release of all-time with $621 million in ticket sales. It recently passed “Incredibles 2” ($609 million) and “Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and will shortly pass “The Avengers” ($623 million) to move into 10th on the all-time list.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” has sold an estimated $2.117 billion worth of tickets worldwide, the fourth-highest global release of all-time. Three of the top four were directed by “Avatar: The Way of Water” director James Cameron — “Avatar,” the all-time leader, and “Titanic,” third on the list.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” was second for the second consecutive week and fourth time in its six weeks of release, grossing $10.62 million Friday through Sunday, Comscore reported.

The Tom Hanks-starring comedy-drama “A Man Called Otto” was third with $6.75 million in its fifth week, a week after placing fifth with $9 million.

The horror comedy “M3GAN” dropped one spot to fourth with $6.37 million in its fourth week, 35% less than the $9.8 million in ticket sales the previous week.

The Indian epic “Pathaan” was fifth in its first week of release with $5.947 in ticket sales.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Missing” ($5.675), “Plane” ($3.825 million), “Infinity Pool” ($2.725 million), “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” ($2.362 million) and “The Wandering Earth 2” ($1.355 million).

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $71.64 million. The year-to-date total is $579.5 million — an increase of 53% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.