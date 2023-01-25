LA, OC gasoline prices post largest increases since early October

A gasoline truck replenishes a gas station's underground tanks. | Photo courtesy of Rennett Stowe/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

By STEVEN HERBERT

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest increase since Oct. 4 Wednesday, rising 2 cents to $4.544.

The average price has risen seven of the past eight days, increasing 4.2 cents, including three-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 3.8 cents more than one week ago and 10 cents higher than one month ago, but 12.5 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.95 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price recorded its largest increase since Oct. 1, rising 3 cents to $4.484. It has risen eight consecutive days, increasing 5.4 cents including two-tenths of a cent both Monday and Tuesday.

The Orange County average price is 5.1 cents more than one week ago and 13 cents higher than one month ago, but 16.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.975 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

“Southern California drivers are seeing pump prices increase because of some unplanned refinery issues in Northern California, as well as increasing crude oil prices,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

“Also, we are heading toward the time of year when California drivers start to see pump price increases due to refinery maintenance season and the ramp-up to producing the more expensive ‘summer blend’ of gasoline, which is required to be sold starting April 1, but usually arrives in gas stations well before that.”

The national average price rose for the 14th consecutive day following a five-day streak of decreases, increasing 3.5 cents to $3.481. It has risen 21.4 cents over the past 14 days, including 2.3 cents Tuesday, after dropping 2.3 cents during the five-day streak of decreases.

The national average price is 12.2 cents more than one week ago, 37.9 cents higher than one month ago and 14.6 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.57 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.