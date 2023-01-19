fbpx Tickets available for next week's Palm Springs wine festival
Tickets available for next week’s Palm Springs wine festival

Events Jan 19, 2023
| Photo by 5PH/Envato Elements
by
Tickets are available for next week’s third annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir wine tasting festival in Rancho Mirage, officials announced Thursday.

The wine tasting event will be held Jan. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa, 71-333 Dinah Shore Drive, according to a statement from the festival. Tickets for the event are available at palmspringspinotfest.com starting at $150.

“Pinot noir is the world’s most popular light- to medium-bodied red wine, and has gained in popularity year after year,” said festival founder David Fraschetti in a statement. “This festival is perfect for the novice interested in learning more about wine, and yet sophisticated enough for even the most discerning connoisseurs.”

Festival officials said that the festival’s grand tasting will feature over 80 California pinot noir wineries with 225 wines set to be poured throughout the day.

Wineries included in the sampling mix include Cirq., Miner, Rodney Strong, Twomey, Williams Seylem, Papapietro-Perry, Domaine Della and Roar, according to festival officials. Attendees will have an opportunity to connect with winery owners and winemakers whilst savoring wine and small bites throughout the afternoon.

“These wines are complex and uncompromising, and our featured wineries have amazing reputations for producing truly noteworthy pinot noirs,” said Frashcetti in a statement.

The wine tasting event will also feature a silent auction to benefit the Alzheimers Coachella Valley organization.

