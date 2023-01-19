fbpx Welding at Hollywood apartment causes hazardous gas release
Welding at Hollywood apartment causes hazardous gas release

Welding at Hollywood apartment causes hazardous gas release

Environment Jan 19, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Coolcaesar/WikiMedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
The welding in a unit at a five-story Hollywood apartment building appears to be the source of the triggering of multiple carbon monoxide gas alarms that forced the evacuation of at least three units Thursday evening.

“All of the affected units have been fully ventilated and all readings have returned to normal and the evacuated residents have returned to their units,” said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters dispatched at 7:49 p.m. to 7320 Hawthorn Ave., between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards, near La Brea Avenue, reported that a five-sensor gas monitor indicated the presence of hydrogen cyanide and carbon monoxide, predominately in one corner of the building’s first occupied floor, the LAFD reported.

Construction workers were doing repairs on the ducting for heating and air conditioning inside the apartment when the hazard occurred.

“Occupants of three units in the area of highest concentration were evacuated and the units are being ventilated,” Stewart said. “Additionally, firefighters are evacuating the units above those, on the second occupied floor.”

A hazardous materials team was dispatched to the location and there were no occupants with medical complaints.

