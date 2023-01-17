The 5th Annual Authentic Chinese Food Expo Unveiling at Pomona Fairplex

OCM Globe Inc. hosted the press conference for its 5th Annual Authentic Chinese Food Expo on January 12, at the Sheraton Los Angeles. OCM Chairman Mr. Gang Wang traveled all the way from China for this festive annual event. Members of Congress, Los Angeles local officials, and many prominent business leaders all attended to celebrate this occasion with OCM. Chinese major food and beverage brands which OCM represents that were not able to attend also sent forth congratulatory videos to express their gratitude and support.

OCM Globe Inc. was established in August of 2015 with its mission “We bring authentic Asian food from East to West.” OCM is headquartered in Los Angeles with branches in New York, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco boasting more than 645,000 square feet in warehouse storage combined. OCM focuses on perfecting its distribution system and continues its expansion into the US market. 2023 is a monumental year for OCM entering the mainstream market. Presently, OCM has established cooperative relations with H-E-B Central Market, Whole Foods, Grocery Outlet, and 99 Cents Store.

OCM Globe Inc. has become the most reliable partner for Chinese food and beverage brands to enter the US market. OCM will continue to serve these manufacturer partners with unparalleled trust and support. OCM founded The Annual Authentic Chinese Food Expo and it is now moving unto its 5th year becoming the largest Chinese food expo in the US.

This year’s 5th Annual Authentic Chinese Food Expo took place at Expo Hall 5 in Pomona Fairplex consecutively on January 14th and 15th. The entire Expo Hall 5 was crowded with families who brought their children and shopping bags to enjoy this experience. Hundreds of industry leaders, wholesalers and other business leaders across the US were invited to attend. Attendees were tasting and being introduced to a variety of new and traditional Chinese snacks, foods and drinks. Not only were the adults and children alike participated in different a variety of fun games and activities, they were also mesmerized by amazing performances by celebrity impersonators such as Michael Jackson and Elvis. Social media influencers, YouTube bloggers and cosplayers were also having a blast taking pictures of the foods and with their fans at the photo walls.

To express its gratitude for all the supports from so many attendees, OCM Globe Inc. designed the games for participants to win and took home gifts and prizes. With another successful Annual Authentic Chinese Food Expo, OCM is looking forward to continue introducing the highest-quality, most authentic Chinese food and beverages to the US and around the world!

On January 21st, Chinese New Year’s Eve, look for OCM on One Times Square’s iconic 300-foot LED screen in New York City Times Square to promote the rich Chinese food culture for every American to enjoy!

For more information about the brands OCM Globe Inc. represents, please follow us on Instagram IG [@OCMfoods], WeChat public account [OCMgroup] or visit the official website at www.OCMfoods.com.