Second boy dies of injuries from South LA hit-and-run; driver sought

The search continued Tuesday for the hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The investigation revealed that a silver four-door sedan was traveling southbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed when it collided into the victim vehicle,” according to an LAPD statement.

“The collision caused the victim vehicle to travel off the curb and collide with a parked vehicle,” police said. “The victim vehicle was occupied by a 35-year-old mother with her three children: an 18-month-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl.”

The 13-year-old boy died at a hospital shortly after the crash and his 18-month old brother died on Monday, LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno of the South Traffic Division told City News Service.

The suspect remained at large Tuesday morning, Moreno said.

The boys were identified by family members as Christopher Amaya-Pineda, 13, and Damian Amaya-Pineda, 18 months. Their mother Debbie Amaya, who was driving, and their teenage sister were hospitalized.

“They took like half of my life away, man,” Debbie Amaya told KCAL9. “That guy that did this took half of my life away.”

Debbie Amaya was released from the hospital on Sunday night, according to KCAL9.

“A mother should never bury her children,” said Amaya. “A mom should never bury her children and it hurts me so bad that I didn’t just lose just one. I lost two of my sons.”

According to police, Amaya was driving her two sons and daughter to their grandmother’s house when she was hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz that went through a red light.

After the crash, the hit-and-run motorist, described only as a man, got out of the vehicle and ran off, police said.

“Due to the severity of the crash, it is believed the suspect sustained serious injuries and may seek medical aid at a local medical facility,” police said.

Anyone with any information on the case was urged to call the South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS. They also may use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.