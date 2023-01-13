fbpx UCLA Health notifies patients of potential data leak
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / UCLA Health notifies patients of potential data leak

UCLA Health notifies patients of potential data leak

Health Jan 13, 2023

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. | Photo by joshua_d (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

by
share with

UCLA Health announced Friday it is notifying patients that some information they provided on appointment request forms on its website and mobile app may have been captured and transmitted to third-party service providers.

UCLA Health officials said a small percentage of patients filled out the appointment request form on the website or mobile app between April 2020 and last June. Letters were mailed Friday to those patients with addresses on file.

According to the health care agency, web-based analytics tools used by UCLA Health may have captured patient information such as names, email addresses, mailing addresses, phone numbers and gender. Officials insisted the analytics tools never captured sensitive data such as Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, or debit/credit card information.

The impacted appointment request forms were only present on the UCLA Health website and the UCLA Health mobile app. That analytics tools involved in the data leak were not used on myUCLAhealth, the online patient portal.

According to UCLA Health, the analytics tools were put in use starting in April 2020. They were disabled last June when officials learned about the possible transmission of data.

Patients with questions can contact a call center established by UCLA Health at 800-454-3581. Information is also available online at www.uclahealth.org/data-notice.

More from Health

Health Jan 13, 2023
share with
LA County accelerates implementation of governor’s mental health plan by
Health Jan 13, 2023
share with
LA County COVID: Official cases falling, but more infections logged by
Health Jan 13, 2023
share with
COVID-19 hospitalizations trend downward in Orange County by
Health Jan 13, 2023
share with
ACS: 5-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer reaches new high by
Health Jan 12, 2023
share with
What to know about cellphone radiation by
Health Jan 11, 2023
share with
LA County reports 2,600 more COVID-19 infections, 30 deaths by
More
Skip to content