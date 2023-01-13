fbpx LA council seeks to remove all gender references from city code
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / LA council seeks to remove all gender references from city code

LA council seeks to remove all gender references from city code

Politics Jan 13, 2023

Photo by RODNAE Productions

by
share with

Several members of the Los Angeles City Council are seeking to remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code, according to a motion filed Friday.

Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion, signed onto by five other council members, cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.

The motion calls for the city attorney to prepare an ordinance removing gender references from the city code and replacing them with the name of the office or title of the position.

The current mayor, Karen Bass, and city attorney, Hydee Feldstein Soto, both became the first woman to be elected to their respective positions in November. However, sentences in Sections 8.27 and 11.39 of the city code presume that those positions are held by men.

Krekorian’s motion also cites references to the chairman of respective council committees.

“Such language is inaccurate,” the motion states.

More from Politics

Los Angeles Jan 13, 2023
share with
Mayor declares state of emergency in Los Angeles due to storms by
Politics Jan 13, 2023
share with
California anti-hunger groups slam governor’s proposed budget by
Impact Jan 13, 2023
share with
Bass seeks for Venice to ‘reclaim’ streets with encampments effort by
LA County Jan 12, 2023
share with
Palmdale City Council votes to oppose LA homeless emergency by
Orange County Jan 11, 2023
share with
Former Rep. Harley Rouda announces another run for Congress by
LA County Jan 11, 2023
share with
LAHSA announces changes for 2023 homeless count by
More
Skip to content