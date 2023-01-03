Coroner lists death of woman hit by bus in La Crescenta as suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said.
The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
The 19-year-old Sylmar woman died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which listed the cause of death as “multiple blunt trauma” and the manner of death as “suicide.”