Coroner rules teen actor died from accidental fentanyl overdose
The Coroner’s Office Thursday ruled that teen actor Tyler Sanders, star of Amazon’s “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
A friend found Sanders, 18, unresponsive inside his locked apartment in Glendale on June 16 and called 911, according to the coroner’s report, adding the teen had a history of drug use and drug paraphernalia was found at the apartment.
Sanders had been texting the friend the night before, saying that he had been using fentanyl, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Sanders started acting at age 10 and first starred in “JLW Academy,” a Christian sitcom about students attending a Christian private school, The Times reported.
Sanders had guest-starring roles on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Rookie” and was also in several short films.
“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Sanders’ agent, Pedro Tapia, told Deadline after his death in June. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”
Sanders was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2021 for outstanding principal performance in a children’s program for his role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” a spin-off of “Just Add Magic.”
Months before his death, he acted in a supporting role in “The Price We Pay,” an action thriller film performing alongside Emile Hirsch, The Times reported. Sanders will appear posthumously in the film when it premieres in January