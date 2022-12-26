Horse Flightline’s retirement event set for opener at Santa Anita

Santa Anita Park. | Photo by Terry Miller/HeySoCal.com

A retirement celebration for presumptive 2022 Horse of the Year Flightline will be held Monday at Santa Anita in connection with the opening day of the Arcadia track’s Classic Meet.

A mural depicting Flightline’s 11-1/2-length victory in the $300,000 Grade 1 Malibu Stakes on Dec. 26, 2021, will be unveiled Monday. The track will conduct a giveaway of 2,000 prints of the mural, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Flightline’s jockey, Flavien Prat, and trainer, John Sadler, will be signing prints in front of Santa Anita’s Kingsbury Fountain from 9:45-10:15 a.m.

Flightline concluded his undefeated career with an 8 1/4-length victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic Nov. 5.

Flightline began his six-race career with a 13 1/4-length victory in a six-furlong maiden special weight race at Santa Anita April 24, 2021, as a 3-year-old. The horse did not race as a 2-year-old because of an injury suffered when he was startled while being saddled for a training session, hitting himself on a stall latch.

Flightline’s 3-year-old season was interrupted by a cracked hoof. His 4-year-old season was delayed by a strained hock.

The first post for the 11-race card at Santa Anita Park is 11 a.m. The card includes six graded stakes races — the $300,000 Grade 1 Malibu Stakes for 3-year-olds; the $300,000 Grade 1 La Brea Stakes for 3-year-old fillies; the $300,000 Grade 1 American Oaks for 3-year-old fillies; the $200,000 Grade 2 Mathis Mile Stakes for 3-year-olds; the $200,000 Grade 2 San Antonio Stakes for 3-year-olds and up; and the $200,000 Grade 2 San Gabriel Stakes for 3-year-olds and up.