Man suffering from depression goes missing in Santa Clarita

A 57-year old man who has depression and was last seen in Santa Clarita has been reported missing Thursday.
Steven Scott Perez was last seen at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near the 19900 block of Franks Way, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Perez is Latino, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He wears glasses, has a tattoo on both biceps and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone who has seen Perez or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to 800-2228477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.