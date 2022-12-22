fbpx Man suffering from depression goes missing in Santa Clarita
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Man suffering from depression goes missing in Santa Clarita

Man suffering from depression goes missing in Santa Clarita

Missing Dec 22, 2022
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 57-year old man who has depression and was last seen in Santa Clarita has been reported missing Thursday.

Steven Scott Perez was last seen at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near the 19900 block of Franks Way, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Perez is Latino, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He wears glasses, has a tattoo on both biceps and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen Perez or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to 800-2228477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

Los Angeles Dec 21, 2022
share with
Woman diagnosed with schizophrenia reported missing in DTLA by
missing, cypress park, teen
Los Angeles Dec 21, 2022
share with
LAPD seeks missing teen last seen in Cypress Park by
missing, rowland heights
Missing Dec 20, 2022
share with
Woman with mental health issues missing in Rowland Heights by
Missing Dec 20, 2022
share with
94-year-old woman missing from San Juan Capistrano by
missing, echo park, silver alert
Los Angeles Dec 17, 2022
share with
Found: 91-year-old man who went missing in Echo Park by
missing, monrovia, silver alert
Missing Dec 17, 2022
share with
Woman diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Monrovia by
More
Skip to content