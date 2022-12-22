21-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Rolling Hills Estates

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday circulated pictures of a missing 21-year-old man last seen in Rolling Hills Estates.
Evan Michael Cockerham was last seen Dec. 6 in the 700 block of Silver Spur Road, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Cockerham was described as a 6-foot tall white man weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
The Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with any information regarding Cockerham’s whereabouts to call it at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.