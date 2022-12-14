fbpx Man diagnosed with autism reported missing in south LA County
Home / News / Missing / Man diagnosed with autism reported missing in south LA County

Man diagnosed with autism reported missing in south LA County

Missing Dec 14, 2022
missing, autism, willowbrook
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 36-year-old man who has been diagnosed with autism and was last seen in an unincorporated area near Compton.

Andrew Richard was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday the 600 block of East 135th Street, near Avalon Boulevard in Willowbrook, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Richard is Black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 208 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt, black sweat pants and black socks.

Anyone with information about Richard or knows of his whereabouts was asked to cal the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

