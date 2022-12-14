Man diagnosed with autism reported missing in south LA County

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 36-year-old man who has been diagnosed with autism and was last seen in an unincorporated area near Compton.
Andrew Richard was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday the 600 block of East 135th Street, near Avalon Boulevard in Willowbrook, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Richard is Black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 208 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt, black sweat pants and black socks.
Anyone with information about Richard or knows of his whereabouts was asked to cal the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.