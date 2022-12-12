fbpx OCTA approves new labor contract with maintenance workers
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Orange County / OCTA approves new labor contract with maintenance workers

OCTA approves new labor contract with maintenance workers

Orange County Dec 12, 2022
OC bus. | Photo courtesy of OCTA
by
share with

Orange County Transportation Authority board members Monday approved a new contract with the agency’s maintenance workers, who briefly hit the picket lines last month in a strike that threatened to cripple bus service in the county.

Teamsters Local 952 members ratified the new three-year contract over the weekend, and the board of directors for the transportation agency approved it at its meeting Monday morning.

“We are excited that both sides were able to work out differences, find common ground and keep our buses running for the tens of thousands of people who rely on OC Bus to get to work, to school and other important destinations,” OCTA Chairman  Mark Murphy said in a statement. “This contract rewards our maintenance employees for the great work they do.”

The maintenance workers fix the buses and gas them up, so OCTA officials said they could not safely run the agency’s vehicles without them on the job.

The 150 maintenance workers will receive a 5% pay raise over each of the next three years and also get a $1,250 signing bonus.

The new contract will run through the end of 2025.

More from Orange County

Crime Dec 10, 2022
share with
Former controller expected to plead guilty to embezzlement by
Crime Dec 08, 2022
share with
Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from cancer-stricken grandma by
Health Dec 08, 2022
share with
OC COVID-19 cases, hospital patients continue skyrocketing by
Art Dec 07, 2022
share with
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 9-15 by
Crime Dec 07, 2022
share with
Highway officials crack down on `Ticket Fix-It’ scheme by
Crime Dec 05, 2022
share with
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years federal prison for tax, wire fraud by
More
Skip to content