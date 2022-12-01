Man suffering from dementia goes missing, last seen in La Mirada

An 82-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in La Mirada.
Aristos Rigas was last seen at approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 12700 block of Corley Drive, near Imperial Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Rigas is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has white hair, brown eyes and has a scar on his back. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, brown shoes and a silver watch.
Anyone with information about Rigas or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.