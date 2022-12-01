30th annual Indio Tamale Festival to begin in new location
The 30th annual Indio International Tamale Festival was scheduled to begin Thursday at a new location with a festive holiday night market featuring live music, carnival rides and food.
The night market will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, while the festival will begin Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to festival officials.
This year, the event will be held at Miles Avenue Park, 82524 Miles Ave.
The festival will feature more than 40 musical acts with DJ Gotti as the guest DJ on Thursday featuring a performance from Machin’, who will be followed by Eevaan Tre.
Friday’s festivities will be hosted by Dxsko with a performance from Julio Y Su Teclado Magico followed by Plena Vista.
La Santa Cecilia, The Egyptian Lover and Together Pangea will headline the festival Saturday night while Banda Machos and Nortec: Bostich + Fussible will headline Sunday night. Together Pangea will perform on the Viva! Park Stage while all other performances will take over the Fantasy Springs Stage.
Last year’s Tamale Fest award winner was Juan Carlos Barajas of Outside The Mesa, who was appointed as culinary director and will oversee the offering of tamales and other regional foods this year.
This year’s festival will also feature the Artesano Tamaleria to showcase and serve tamales from local households, offering participants an opportunity to take their home recipes into a commercial kitchen and into the mouths of festival-goers.
Admission to the festival is free, but passes for attractions such as carnival rides, the world’s biggest bounce house, luchador wrestling and roller skating will require the purchase of a wristband. More information can be found at www.indiotamalefestival.com/pass-details.