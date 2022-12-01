fbpx Van Nuys middle school students treated for possible overdoses
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Education / Van Nuys middle school students treated for possible overdoses

Van Nuys middle school students treated for possible overdoses

Education Dec 01, 2022
Jimclem3 - Own workCC BY-SA 3.0
by
share with

Ten students at Van Nuys Middle School were treated for possible overdoses of an unknown substance Thursday, but all suffered only mild to moderate symptoms.

Paramedics were sent to the campus in the 5400 block of North Vesper Avenue late Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The students exhibited overdose-type symptoms, although it was unclear what the students might have ingested, authorities said. The students ranged in age from 12 to 15.

LAFD officials said the incident did not involve fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that has led to skyrocketing numbers of overdoses in recent years.

Seven of the affected students were taken to hospitals for examination. Fire officials stressed that the students showed only mild to moderate symptoms.

Los Angeles Unified School District officials said the campus remained open following the treatment of the students. The district noted that none of the students were administered with the anti-overdose treatment Narcan, which has been supplied to all LAUSD campuses following recent cases of students ingesting fentanyl.

“We take the health and safety of our students very seriously,” according to a statement from a district representative. “Every effort is made to ensure our students learn in a safe environment. Los Angeles Unified maintains an ongoing partnership with local health agencies, community partners and medical experts to provide training to school staff and education for our school communities.

“Our students are always encouraged to speak with our school staff if they are feeling unwell or need assistance. We also encourage everyone to follow the district’s message: if you see something, say something.”

More from Education

Education Dec 01, 2022
share with
With Rose Bowl aboard, college football moves to 12-team playoff format by
Education Nov 29, 2022
share with
UC postdoctoral scholars, researchers reach tentative agreement by
California State University Long Beach, music education
Education Nov 25, 2022
share with
CSULB responds to suit over $25 million donation agreement by
Education Nov 25, 2022
share with
Colleges turn to data analytics to smooth path for transfer students by
Education Nov 25, 2022
share with
Report: Hispanic-serving institutions produce highest economic mobility by
Community Nov 25, 2022
share with
How student loan forgiveness could boost Black homeownership rates by
More
Skip to content