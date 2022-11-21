Suspect arrested in Dodger Stadium attack after Elton John concert

Police are investigating these alleged attackers' assault on a couple in their 60s after the Elton John Concert at Dodger Stadium. | Photos courtesy of TMZ

An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday.

Police were releasing no other information surrounding the arrest, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.

The attack, caught on video, occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday following a “fender bender” after the first of John’s three sold-out shows at Dodger Stadium over the weekend, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.

Details about the fender bender were not available.

A man and his wife, who had attended the concert, were involved in a collision, exited a vehicle and an argument ensued, which escalated into violence, Lopez said. One woman struck another woman, and a man hit another man.

Video in the immediate aftermath of the attack shows a man lying motionless on the ground, still being assaulted — possibly by multiple assailants — even as others attempted to curtail the violence. The man’s wife is seen being pulled by the hair as she attempts to check on her husband.

“Everyone was gone when police got there,” Lopez said. Officers met the victims at a hospital, where they were being given medical treatment, and took a report alleging battery.

The man suffered a concussion and a broken ankle, among other injuries, CBS2 reported. The station reported that the female victim said she was knocked unconscious, along with her husband, who she tried to revive for about 45 seconds, believing he had died, before he finally regained consciousness.

The entertainment website TMZ posted video capturing some of the violence and reported that the victims were both in their 60s.

A woman claiming to be the victims’ daughter — and a nurse — posted Friday on Instagram that her father remained hospitalized with fractures and head injuries but that both parents “were left unconscious on the ground.” She claimed four men and two women attacked the couple and that neither bystanders nor security officers made any attempt to stop them.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The final Elton John concert of his farewell U.S. tour will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday at Dodger Stadium. He has more than 50 concerts scheduled in 2023 in Australia, New Zealand and Europe.