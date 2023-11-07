fbpx Early-morning RV parking on some South, West LA streets prohibited
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Early-morning RV parking on some South, West LA streets prohibited

Early-morning RV parking on some South, West LA streets prohibited

Los Angeles Nov 07, 2023

Back of an RV. | Photo by timheuer CC BY-NC 2.0 DEED

by
share with

The City Council voted Tuesday to prohibit parking of recreational vehicles between 2 and 6 a.m. along several streets in West and South Los Angeles.

The Council voted 11-2 to support two separate but related resolutions to enact a city law, which regulates parking of oversize vehicles. Council members Hugo Soto-Martinez and Eunisses Hernandez voted against the move, and council members Bob Blumenfield and Katy Yaroslavsky were absent during the vote.

The resolutions were introduced by Councilwomen Traci Park and Heather Hutt, who represent the 11th and 10th districts, respectively.

There is an “increased problem” where large vehicles, such as RVs, are often “parked overnight and constrict travel lanes, thereby creating dangerous situations,” the resolutions state.

The council instructed the Department of Transportation to post signs giving notice of a towaway, no-parking restriction on the following West L.A. streets in the 11th District:

  • Southside of Centinela Avenue between Wooster Avenue and La Tijera Boulevard;
  • Lucille Avenue between Glencoe Avenue and Louella Avenue;
  • North side of Washington Place between Wasatch Avenue and Centinela Avenue;
  • Stoner Avenue between Gateway Boulevard and the Santa Monica (10) Freeway;
  • Crescent Park West between Crescent Park East;
  • Millenium Drive between Veranda Way and Runway Lane;
  • Runway Lane between Millenium Drive and Runway Road;
  • Runway Road between Runway Lane and Dawn Creek;
  • Dawn Creek between Runway Road and Bluff Creek Drive;
  • McConnell Avenue between Millenium Drive and Bluff Creek Drive; and
  • Bluff Creek Drive between 12657 Bluff Creek Drive and Village Drive.

The Department of Transportation will also install signs prohibiting early-morning RV parking in the 10th District along the following streets:

  • Boden Street between Clyde Avenue and Carmona Avenue;
  • West Boulevard overpass bridge between W. Adams Boulevard and W. 23rd Street; and
  • W. 25th Street between Wellington Road and S. Victoria Avenue.

