How to make Halloween safe for trick-or-treaters

Authorities Tuesday reminded Southlanders how to make Halloween day — and night — safe for trick-or-treaters and parents alike.
“Halloween being on a Tuesday, you still have drivers that are commuting to and from work,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Ryan Bronk said during a morning briefing in Panorama City at which the LAPD detailed a range of cautions people can take to help ensure everyone’s safety.
“That’s really kind of a bad combination. And so, it’s really important that pedestrians exercise responsibility for their own safety, and that parents are looking out for their kids.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, adults between the ages of 21 and 34 had the highest percentage — 55% — of fatalities in drunk-driving crashes on Halloween night in 2021.
“If your night involves (alcohol) at a Halloween party, make sure you plan for a sober ride home,” Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores said in a statement. “Even one drink can impair judgment.”
Authorities released the following safety guidelines:
- drivers should slow down and watch out for an increased amount of foot traffic in residential neighborhoods;
- take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and entering/exiting driveways;
- never drive distracted or impaired;
- if you are heading to a local bar, restaurant or house party and plan to drink, bring a designated sober driver with you, use public transit or a ride-hailing service, or stay the night;
- parents and trick-or-treaters should make sure that costumes fit to prevent trips and falls;
- decorate costumes and bags/buckets with reflective tape;
- have children use flashlights or glow sticks to make it easier for drivers to see them;
- walk on sidewalks, when available. Avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked cars;
- stick to familiar, well-lit routes;
- look both ways before crossing the street. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them, and
- parents should check candy and other “treats” to make sure they’re safe and not tampered with.