LA Sanitation Department to collect blankets, items for homeless

The LA Sanitation & Environment Department will kick off its Spread the Warmth Blanket and Socks Drive Monday, an effort to collect winter weather supplies for the city’s unhoused population.
Residents, businesses and city employees are encouraged to donate new and gently used — washed and clean — blankets, sleeping bags, quilts and socks at one of six designated collection sites.
The donated items will be provided to the Livability Services Division of LA Sanitation and Environment, the Los Angeles Mission and the St. Francis Center for distribution.
Department officials said the donations of blankets and other textiles will also prevent the items from ending up in landfills.
“As part of our commitment to public health and the environment, LASAN staff hosts drives to benefit the LA community throughout the year,” a department statement said. “These drives include collecting items like non-perishable food, clothing and toiletries. In addition to getting vital supplies to those who need them most, these efforts also keep food, textiles and other materials out of the landfill in order to support LA’s climate and zero waste goals.”
The collection drive will continue until Friday, Dec. 29.
Collection hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on holidays and the day before Thanksgiving.
Public donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- East Valley District Yard in Sun Valley, 11050 Pendleton St.
- West Valley District Yard in Northridge, 8840 Vanalden Ave.
- North Central District Yard, 52 San Fernando Road
- West LA District Yard, 2027 Stoner Ave.
- Harbor District Yard in San Pedro, 1400 N. Gaffey St.
- Public Works Building Downtown, 1149 S. Broadway
Additional information is available at lacitysan.org/donationdrives.