Altadena man arrested in Pasadena hit-and-run that killed 2

Pasadena PD vehicle. | Photo courtesy of Pasadena Police Department via Facebook

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Pasadena that killed two people, police said Friday.

The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at Raymond Avenue and Penn Street, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

According to police, a Lincoln Navigator collided with a Nissan Versa, killing the Nissan driver, 63-year-old Antonio Mendoza-Hernandez of Los Angeles and his passenger, 33-year-old Veralice Yanira Membreno Orellana of Altadena.

According to reports from the scene, two occupants of the Lincoln got out of the vehicle and ran away.

“The Pasadena Traffic Section quickly identified the suspect … as 30-year-old Jeffrey Butler, an Altadena resident,” police said in a statement.

“With the assistance of the Robbery Homicide Unit and Street Crime Unit, suspect Butler was arrested on Thursday … just outside his home,” police said.

Butler was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run resulting in death, and also for a parole violation, police said.

Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Monday for the possible filing of charges.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 626- 744-4241.