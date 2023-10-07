Woman with dementia, schizophrenia goes missing in Valley Glen

The Los Angeles Police Department Saturday is seeking the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old woman who authorities say suffers from dementia and schizophrenia and was reported missing in Valley Glen.
Mary Jackiw was last seen at 8 p.m. Friday near the 6100 block of Vineland Avenue and Calvert Street, according to the LAPD.
Jackiw is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green dress.
Anyone who has seen Jackiw or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call Lt. R. Lee at the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division at 818-754-8417.
During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be made to 877-527-3247. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.