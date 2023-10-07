fbpx Woman with dementia, schizophrenia goes missing in Valley Glen
Woman with dementia, schizophrenia goes missing in Valley Glen

Woman with dementia, schizophrenia goes missing in Valley Glen

Missing Oct 07, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
by
share with

The Los Angeles Police Department Saturday is seeking the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old woman who authorities say suffers from dementia and schizophrenia and was reported missing in Valley Glen.

Mary Jackiw was last seen at 8 p.m. Friday near the 6100 block of Vineland Avenue and Calvert Street, according to the LAPD.

Jackiw is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green dress.

Anyone who has seen Jackiw or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call Lt. R. Lee  at the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division at 818-754-8417.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be made to 877-527-3247. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

